HONOLULU (KHON2) — Next month, Netflix is dropping a two-part documentary about the wild catfishing scandal involving NFL linebacker and Heisman Trophy nominee Manti Te’o. The trailer for “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” was released Tuesday, July 19.

“It’s been a long time coming but I’m excited and more importantly humbled and grateful in anticipation of this project with @netflix,” Te’o wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all the people that have stood by me and with me through these years. I’m forever grateful. See you all on August 16th.”

The documentary will detail one of the craziest moments in college football history.

The Punahou alum and Laie native fell for an online relationship that was later discovered to be hoax. It was revealed that his girlfriend, who allegedly died of cancer, never existed.

Watch KHON2’s report from 2013:

“At this point, I’m at the Heisman ceremony, I don’t know what to think and I can’t tell anybody what’s going on,” Te’o said in the trailer. “My whole world changed, and I’m questioning everything.”

The documentary will feature in-depth interviews with Te’o and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah ‘Naya’ Tuiasosopo.