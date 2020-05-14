WATCH NOW: UNR Med Class of 2020, 63 medical students graduate as Nevada’s newest physicians

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 14 at 1 p.m., the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) will host its first-ever virtual hooding ceremony, conferring Doctor of Medicine (MD) degrees to 63 fourth-year medical students of the Class of 2020, graduating as northern Nevada’s newest physicians.

UNR Med took its graduation virtual in compliance with Governor Steve Sisolak’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive for Nevada limiting gatherings to 10 or less as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosting a digital graduation ceremony is the final medical school milestone for these students who will immediately begin residencies here in northern Nevada, and many will relocate to residencies throughout the state and nation.

Of the 63 UNR Med graduates, approximately 21% are staying in Nevada for some part of their residency training.

Data shows that when a medical student graduates from medical school and stays local for their residency training they are likely to remain in the community to practice medicine.

Congratulations to the UNR Med Class of 2020:

With Nevada ranking 48th for available physicians, the UNR Med graduates are helping to address that local physician shortage.