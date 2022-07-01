LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County recount of the June 14 primary for the Republican candidate for governor completed Friday shows Joey Gilbert gaining one vote on winner Joe Lombardo.

Both candidates, however, lost votes. The unofficial recount showed Gilbert, who had demanded the recount claiming fraud, losing seven votes and Lombardo eight.

Turnout by registered Republicans in Clark County was 126,946 (38.72%), with Lombardo getting 57,808 votes to Gilbert’s 29,468, according to the recount.

Gilbert paid $190,000 for the statewide recount.