UNLV’s law school rises to No. 60 in nation; engineering and criminal justice programs noted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s Boyd School of Law continues to climb in the ranks of the nation’s best law schools, advancing two spots to the country’s No. 60 program out of 193, according to U.S. News & World Report.

And several other UNLV programs joined the Boyd School in appearing in the magazine’s annual rankings of graduate and professional programs.

UNLV’s Nuclear Engineering (28th) and Criminal Justice (29th) were stand-outs, along with master’s and doctoral programs in Nursing, ranking 66th and 65th overall, respectively.

An online nursing master’s program was already ranked as the nation’s 7th best by U.S. News & World Report.

In all, 26 UNLV programs ranked in the Top 100 in their discipline or specialty. Of those 26, 14 were Boyd School of Law programs — including legal writing, which ranked as the top program in the nation for the fourth year in a row.

For more, see UNLV’s report on all the rankings.

Boyd’s Saltman Center for Conflict Resolution moved up one place to 5th in the dispute resolution category.

“Strong graduate programs are essential to our success as an institution and to our region’s economic sustainability as they produce the highly skilled scientists, engineers, teachers, policymakers, health care professionals, artists, business leaders and entrepreneurs our state needs to be competitive,” UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said. “Graduate students enrich the university experience and bring new ideas and creative leadership to every field — assets we’ll need as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

UNLV Law’s part-time juris doctor program also remained among the nation’s best, ranking 19th this year. The part-time program offers courses in the evening, allowing students who are employed full-time to earn a law degree in four years.