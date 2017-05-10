UNLV Runnin’ Rebels player suspended following arrest

UNLV basketball forward Dwayne Morgan has been suspended from the team following an arrest over the weekend.

According to Metro Police, Morgan was arrested on Saturday in the 700 block of Sierra Vista Drive. No other details were released.

UNLV Athletics released the following statement:

We are aware of the situation regarding UNLV men’s basketball student-athlete Dwayne Morgan and are continuing to gather all of the facts. Coach Menzies has met with Dwayne and he has been suspended indefinitely from all basketball activities.

This is a developing story.