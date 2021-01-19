UNLV retires Hey Reb! mascot, with no plans for a replacement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV has retired the Hey Reb! mascot, but the university will stick with the Rebels nickname.

In a series of tweets on the university’s account on Tuesday, the school said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield confirmed the end of Hey Reb!

1/3 In today’s message to campus, @UNLV_President Keith E. Whitfield confirmed that the Hey Reb! mascot has been retired and announced that there are no plans to create a new mascot. We will keep our Rebels nickname.https://t.co/O9OyV8m4OS pic.twitter.com/2FEn6q1EQS — UNLV (@unlv) January 19, 2021

3/3 “Rebel” represents an attitude or spirit. It captures the essence of our iconic city, and it celebrates the independence, tenacity, and resiliency of our community. We are a community of Rebels, motivated by a greater cause to take smart risks to make things happen. — UNLV (@unlv) January 19, 2021

A statue of the mascot was removed from the UNLV campus last spring. The move prompted an outcry and an organized protest on a Facebook page, where Hey Reb! supporters said they had gathered 6,000 signatures to keep the mascot.

Little has been said since.

The mascot has long been criticized as a relic of the Civil War, and pressure to change the image has been persistent, resurfacing when other parts of the country dealt with racism themes.

This year has seen changes to state flags and the removal of statues with connections to racism across the country.

The university said it was listening to input from “listening tours” in the fall.

“During a series of listening tours last fall, we heard numerous opinions on both the nickname and mascot. We appreciate the passion and interest expressed by members of the university community, including our alumni, fans, and supporters,” according to a tweet.

A statement from Whitfield’s office summarized his feelings about the mascot and the nickname.