UNLV professor weighs in on Kenosha riots, aftermath of Jacob Blake shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tyler Perry, a UNLV assistant professor of African American studies, is weighing in on what’s happening in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

He says in the aftermath of the George Floyd protests, there was significant discussion about the need for reform, but he says it seems to have backtracked for the past month. That is until this week, where Perry says the show of support among athletes shows there are powerful alliances.

The professor says what’s happening isn’t a boycott, it’s a strike.

“That part, maneuver is significant. These are individuals who recognize they have a particular position,” Perry explains, “that they can assert their authority against their employers until we legitimately and authentically address injustices in society, we will refuse to play, and if we don’t get paid, that simply is what we have to do.”

