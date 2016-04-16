UNLV names Menzies as new basketball coach

After losing new coach Chris Beard to Texas Tech on Friday, the UNLV Runnin Rebels have agreed to a deal with New Mexico State head coach Marvin Menzies Saturday morning.

UNLV President Len Jessup and Athletics Director Tina Kunzer-Murphy announced that an offer has been made to Marvin Menzies to become the head coach of the men’s basketball program and he has accepted the agreement in principle. A contract will be submitted to the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents for review and approval.

Menzies has spent the last 9 seasons with the Aggies compiling a record of 198-111 along with five at-large berths to the NCAA Tournament. He also served as a UNLV assistant under former coach Lon Kruger in the 2004-2005 season.

Menzies led NMSU to its fifth straight 20-win season in 2015-16, and seventh in eight years, as it was 23-11 overall and 13-1 in conference play. The Aggies have won 35 straight home conference games, which is the second-longest such streak in the nation.

This past season, NMSU won its second straight outright regular-season Western Athletic Conference Championship, which led to a berth in the NIT after falling in the conference tournament’s title game on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

“Marvin is an experienced head coach with UNLV and west coast roots who knows what it takes to build and maintain a winning college basketball program,” Jessup said. “He is a dynamic recruiter and proven leader who understands the proud tradition of UNLV basketball, and we look forward to welcoming him back to campus.”

The announcement comes one day after Beard left to take over the Red Raiders, who lost coach Tubby Smith to the Memphis Tigers. Beard was the Rebels coach for seven days.

“We are looking forward to bringing Marvin Menzies back to UNLV as our men’s basketball head coach,” Kunzer-Murphy said. “He has spent almost a decade as a Division I head coach, has won regular-season and conference tournament championships and has led his team to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances. He has connections to our university and our community, and respects the tradition of Runnin’ Rebel basketball.”

Menzies will be the ninth coach in the school’s history.