UNLV medical school named in honor of Kirk Kerkorian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s new school of medicine will be named after former MGM executive Kirk Kerkorian.

The announcement was made during an unveiling ceremony Thursday morning at the site of the 135,000 square-foot facility that is now named The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

“Mr. Kerkorian wanted to uplift medicine in Southern Nevada and the medical school is

a big step in fulfilling that wish. I know he would be pleased,” said Mr. Mandekic,

Executor of the Estate of Mr. Kirk Kerkorian.

Kerkorian, who died in 2015, has donated millions of dollars to charitable organizations that fight hunger and help the elderly and children. Most of his giving remains anonymous.

Upon completion, The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV will accommodate a

class size of up to 120, doubling the school’s current capacity. The majority of the

project has been funded by more than $150 million in private donations, including contributions from the Estate of Kirk Kerkorian and Engelstad Foundation, among others.

The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV broke ground in October 2020 and is

slated for completion in 2022

A Brookings Mountain West/Tripp Umbach study found that a new medical school in Las Vegas would equate to people being less likely to leave for medical care and it would be a boom to the

economy, equating to an infusion of $1.2 billion per year locally after its first 15 years of

startup.