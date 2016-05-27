UNLV Football receives record gift

The UNLV Football program received the largest gift in history when a donor presented the university with $2 million this week.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a longtime supporter of the school and its athletics department.

“A tremendous gift such as this is further evidence that the UNLV football program is on the rise,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Tina Kunzer-Murphy. “The donor sat down with Coach Sanchez and me during the season and we heard about his love for this university, its athletic teams and specifically how optimistic he feels about what is going on with the football program. He and his family have given so much to this university over the years and made a real difference in people’s lives. This gift will continue that legacy.”

A private ceremony took place on campus this week to help say thank you for the record-breaking gift.

“What an exciting day to spend time with this generous donor,” said UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez. “He has been a respected member of this community for decades and is a great example of how the city is recognizing the resurgence in our football program and helping it grow.”

The gift is the third specifically earmarked for UNLV Football that exceeded a million dollars, joining past donations from Becker Family and Boyd Family.

“Private support is critical to the long-term success of the university’s athletics and academic programs, and we’re appreciative of the donor’s commitment to UNLV and to Rebel Football,” said UNLV President Len Jessup. “This gift is yet another example of the program’s continued positive momentum under Coach Sanchez’s leadership.”