UNLV Football extends contract for Head Coach Tony Sanchez

The UNLV Rebels signed head football coach Tony Sanchez to a three-year extension contract Friday afternoon.

The announcement came from UNLV President Len Jessup and Director of Athletics Tina Kunzer-Murphy.

Sanchez originally signed a four-year contract in December 2014 and now has a deal that will keep him at UNLV through at least the 2021 season. University officials are working on terms of the agreement, which will be announced once it’s finalized.

“Tony signed a four-year contract and halfway through it, we are even more convinced he is the answer to the question of how to make UNLV Football consistently successful,” Kunzer-Murphy said. “Continuity is important in turning this program around, and Tony’s success in building a roster, building the brand and building interest and support throughout the community has earned him an extension to see that vision realized.”

Sanchez is the 11th head coach in UNLV history with an overall 7-17 mark, and in 2015 he became the first Rebel coach to win at least three times in his first season since Hall of Famer John Robinson in 1999. Sanchez also became only the third UNLV coach to win the fabled Fremont Cannon by defeating in-state rival Nevada, Reno in his debut campaign and the first to do it on the road.

“Tony is building a foundation for long-term success in every phase of the Rebel football program,” said Jessup. “With his high-energy style and passion for the game, Tony is creating a new culture for UNLV Football that is generating tremendous community support and has Rebel fans excited for the future.”

UNLV opens the 2017 football season at home against Howard Bison on September 2.