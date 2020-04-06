UNLV expects to run out of COVID-19 test kits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV only has enough COVID-19 test kits to conduct testing Monday and possible Tuesday. The university expects to run out of the kits sometime Tuesday unless it receives an additional shipment.

There has been a nationwide shortage of the test kits.

According to a news release from UNLV, more kits are being sought.

“In the meantime we are actively seeking more tests, and if we acquire a substantial number, we intend to continue with, or restart our curbside testing operation – which has tested more than 2,000 Southern Nevadans since March 23rd.”

UNLV offers COVID-19 testing but only by appointment. It takes place in the parking area outside UNLV Medicine.

All patients are being screened before being given an appointment. They are asked a series of questions to determine if they meet the CDC criteria for testing and are screened again upon arrival.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient and results are typically back in 5-7 days. The results of all tests, both positive and negative, are reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.