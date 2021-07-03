‘Uniting the World in Faith’: Annual summer convention program goes virtual another year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety, the largest convention organization in the world moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for another year.

In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event.

This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.

It took a lot of courage to get through this last year, but this year’s summer convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses aims to help thousands to maintain their faith with yet another free online convention program.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households everywhere over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries.

For years, about 16,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nevada streamed to St. George, Utah, booking hotels and filling restaurants as they held their annual conventions at local college campus arenas.

The same happened around the world as other congregations made their local arrangements.

M. Anthony Burns Arena at Dixie State University

Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be made available online in six installments posted as morning and afternoon sessions.

The “Powerful by Faith” virtual program is free to all.

The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below:

Like many Jehovah’s Witnesses, Las Vegas, Nevada, resident Giovanni Sevilla’s fondest memory of in-person conventions at the M. Anthony Burns Arena in St. George, Utah, was volunteering for tasks such as cleaning and stage setup. Sevilla always enjoyed the opportunity to reunite with old friends before and after the convention program.

This year, millions of Bible-readers look forward to viewing the faith-strengthening talks and videos online, especially the two-part Bible drama “Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith.”

Everyone is invited to virtually attend the free event by going to JW.ORG on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOs or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others.