United Airlines Dreamliner wears face covering in uplifting post

DENVER (KLAS) — United Airlines is bringing a smile to its followers’ faces while conveying an important message in an uplifting social media post. The photo, taken by Instagram user @antoniomilic, shows one of the airline’s Dreamliners wearing a face covering.

The airline’s Denver-based team dressed the plane to show their commitment to keeping customers safe while being “united” in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to our team in Denver, this Dreamliner is #UnitedTogether with our customers and employees in wearing a face covering. :)” the post on United’s Instagram account reads.

United is now one of several airlines requiring all employees and passengers to wear face coverings while on board. For more on their procedures to keep customers safe, click here.