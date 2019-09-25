Unemployment claims show little change in favorable Nevada job market

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada unemployment claims were down slightly from July, but have edged up from last year’s levels.

Initial claims with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation totaled 9,690 in August, down 1.9% from July’s figure, or 190 fewer claims.

Year-over-year, the number is up only 100 initial claims, or 1.1%, to 10,060.

“Although initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits saw a slight uptick over the levels observed last August, claims are down when compared to last month’s reading,” said Jeremey Hays, an economist with the unemployment division. “This could be explained by a leveling off of initial claims activity in the state.”

Hays said conditions continue to indicate a favorable Nevada job market.

The average for a person collecting unemployment benefits is 13.2 weeks, and a third of eligible Nevadans exhaust their benefits before finding a job, unchanged from last month’s report.