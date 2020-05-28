UMC will test anyone admitted to hospital for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — University Medical Center will be conducting COVID-19 testing on every patient admitted to the hospital making it the only hospital to do so in the state of Nevada, according to a news release from UMC.

By testing everyone, UMC said it will be able to quickly identify and isolate any patients with the virus. The results of the testing is available within hours.

“UMC’s new COVID-19 testing policy represents a key milestone for our community, providing new levels of safety for our patients and staff,” said UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling. “As a result of this valuable measure, community members can now rest assured that every single person receiving inpatient care at UMC has been tested for COVID-19.”

The hospital is also providing testing to all patients who visit UMC for medically necessary elective surgeries, including outpatient procedures that do not require admission to the hospital.

The inpatient testing expansion came as a result of UMC’s rapidly increasing in-house laboratory testing capacity. With the ability to run 10,000 tests per day, UMC now offers the state’s highest capacity COVID-19 testing lab.