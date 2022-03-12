LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A rising Ukrainian athlete is being forced to put his boxing career on hold because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

His dream is to compete on the las vegas stage.

Now he is talking to 8news now about his new focus and if he will ever return to the ring.



“It’s breaking my heart to hear these stories and it’s worst because it’s my family,” says Vladyslav Sirenko. “I had a scheduled fight in June in Ukraine, and now it’s not happening. I’m working on plan B because I want my career to keep growing in the united states.”

The undefeated 27-year-old heavyweight from Ukraine is just starting his career, with a record of 19 wins and 16 kos.



He says the ultimate goal is in Las Vegas.

Sirenko tells us war is never a solution because so many lives are destroyed.

He only hopes his family can survive so they can continue to be his biggest fans outside the ring.