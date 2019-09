MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KLAS) — A UFC fight erupted into an ugly scene after a controversial finish in Mexico City.

Twitter video shows fans tossing beer and other items into the octagon after the fight was declared a “no contest.”

Just 15 seconds into the match, Yair Rodriguez threw an inside leg kick that accidentally caught the eye of Jeremy Stephens. Stephen’s eye swelled, and doctors said the fight could not continue.

The fighters are expected to have a re-match, though no date has been set.