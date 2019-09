Jon Jones has tested positive for steroids in his UFC 214 victory over Daniel Cormier, and he has been stripped of his title, according to TMZ Sports.

Sources tell TMZ Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

Jones won the July 29 fight winning the UFC light heavyweight belt from Cormier with a head kick followed by a barrage of punishing punches to Cormier’s head.

The title now goes back to Cormier.

To read more on this story, go here: