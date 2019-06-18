UFC unveils new apex production facility

The UFC are looking to the future with its new multi-million-dollar production house capable of hosting all sorts of live events.

The new ‘UFC Apex’ is a 130,000 square foot facility and a peek into the future for fighters. The new home will be the new ground of combat sports holding live shows and other competition in a controlled environment. 

The facility will also hold shows like the ‘Contender Series’, the ‘Ultimate Fighter’ and other new programs.

8 News Now Sports director Chris Maathuis has the story. 

