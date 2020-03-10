UCLA to suspend in-person classes, transition to online instruction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UCLA campus community was notified March 10 that in-person classes would be suspended as they transition to online classes effective March 11 through April 10.
“Our new policy regarding nonessential in-person events with more than 100 people will mean that organizers must work toward canceling conferences and large events through April 10. Attendance at all UCLA Athletics home events will be largely spectator-free through April 10 and limited to individuals essential to safely and effectively managing events.”Gene D. Block, UCLA Chancellor
The following changes were announced to limit the spread of COVID-19:
- We will suspend in-person classes wherever possible and transition to online platforms through April 10, which is the end of the second week of Spring Quarter.
- Winter Quarter final exams will be offered remotely. Instructors are asked to communicate with students how final exams, if applicable, will be offered without the need to assemble in person (for example, take home, online or other alternative formats).
- Students are encouraged to start the Spring Quarter remotely from home. University housing will remain open through Spring Break and beyond for those who need it.
- We’re transitioning over the next few days to cancel nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people.
- Campus remains open, including housing, hospitals, clinics, and research laboratories.
Students and faculty members were encouraged to reach out to their department chair or dean with any questions or concerns. Employees were instructed to contact a manager for further guidance.
Please check UCLA’s dedicated COVID-19 website for updates.