LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The famous Irish rock band U2 debuted their new song “Atomic City” on Las Vegas’ Fremont Street for some surprised fans Sunday night. This comes ahead of their residency at the city’s newest attraction.

U2 performed on a flatbed trailer pulled by a semi-truck through downtown Las Vegas and gave a surprise performance of their newest single, the Las Vegas-inspired “Atomic City.” The band is making a music video that is being shot a few weeks ahead of its U2 UV: Achtung Baby residency at Sphere which opens at the end of September.

Bono told the crowd, “This is the world premiere of Atomic City, a rock and roll 45 in the tradition of the late 70s’ post-punk, Blondie, the Clash.”

U2 shoots music video on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Sept. 17, 2023. (Credit: @CityOfLasVegas)

He also mentioned a previous song the band performed more than three decades ago that put the neon lights of Fremont Street in the spotlight. In 1987, the band skyrocketed to international fame with its music video “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking for” on the world-famous street.

U2 opens at Sphere on Sept. 29 and tickets for the first five nights are sold out. There are performances scheduled through Dec. 16, 2023, and ticket prices range from $400 to $1,450.

According to a statement on Sphere’s website: