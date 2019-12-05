Three dead after U.S. sailor shoots Department of Defense civilian workers, commits suicide

#LIVE: News conference regarding active shooter at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. 3 confirmed dead – including the shooter. Posted by 8 News Now on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

HONOLULU (KLAS) — Three people are dead after a U.S. sailor shot Department of Defense civilian workers before turning the gun on himself, say military officials. The shooter was one of the confirmed deceased. A civilian is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. local time, and the base was locked down. Base officials confirmed the incident has been secured. The lockdown was lifted at 4 p.m.

The events took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

The release says base security and Navy investigative services are currently investigating.

Over the course of the incident, the Department of Education said Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary and Nimitz Elementary were all on lockdown.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation also confirmed commercial passenger flights are operating normally out of Daniel K. Inouye Airport. Traffic in the area is still delayed.

#HNL Update: All commercial passenger flights are operating normally at the Daniel K Inouye Airport, however traffic on Nimitz Hwy and surrounding streets have heavy traffic due to the incident at Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Allow extra time to get to the airport. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) December 5, 2019

The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin is notified.