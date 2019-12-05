Three dead after U.S. sailor shoots Department of Defense civilian workers, commits suicide

HONOLULU (KLAS) — Three people are dead after a U.S. sailor shot Department of Defense civilian workers before turning the gun on himself, say military officials. The shooter was one of the confirmed deceased. A civilian is in stable condition at a local hospital.
Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. local time, and the base was locked down. Base officials confirmed the incident has been secured. The lockdown was lifted at 4 p.m.
The events took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.
The release says base security and Navy investigative services are currently investigating.
Over the course of the incident, the Department of Education said Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary and Nimitz Elementary were all on lockdown.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation also confirmed commercial passenger flights are operating normally out of Daniel K. Inouye Airport. Traffic in the area is still delayed.
The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin is notified.