LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A man who was last seen Sunday morning suffers from dementia and may need medication, according to police.

North Las Vegas police are looking for David Clyde Miller, a 63-year-old Army veteran. Miller, a black man last seen wearing a long-sleeve plaid khaki button-up shirt, khaki slacks and possibly reading glasses was last seen in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos Road.