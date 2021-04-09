Two people taken to hospital following early morning apartment fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were taken to a hospital Friday morning following a third-floor apartment fire just before 2 a.m.

Clark County firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Shelter Islands Apartments, near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive, just north of UNLV.

The fire was quickly contained to the living room in a third-floor apartment as sprinklers activated inside the apartment.

The people who were transported to the hospital had escaped the building and required further medical care after they their condition was evaluated at the scene.

The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental and likely resulting from smoking materials, according to the Clark County Fire Department.