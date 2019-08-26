Two officers hurt by suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two Las Vegas Metro Police officers and another driver were injured in a crash early Monday morning. The at-fault driver was arrested for suspicion of driving drunk, according to Metro Police.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Balzar Ave. and James Bilbray Dr. Metro Lt. David Gordon said the officers were driving north on Bilbray when a man driving east on Balzar ran a stop sign and collided with the patrol vehicle.

Both officers were transported to the hospital, complaining of pain to their extremities. The other driver was also taken to the hospital with a knee injury, according to Lt. Gordon.

Police did not immediately release the names of the injured officers or the other driver.

The intersection of Balzar & Bilbray was closed for several hours during the investigation.