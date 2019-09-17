Two-Minute Sports: Tuesday September 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell with the two minute sports for Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019. The Golden Knights continue their preseason with a game at Colorado tonight. The won their opener against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA have taken off on the road for the first round of the Playoffs. They play at Washington tonight. 5:30 start on ESPN2.

The Raiders travel to Minnesota on Sunday. Raiders are 7 and a half point underdogs. The Raiders will be on the road for 49 straight days after playing their first two weeks at home and splitting those games.

