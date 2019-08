BRUSSELS — These giant panda twins were born at Pairi Daiza zoo in Belgium on Thursday. The birth of giant panda twins is “extremely rare,” according to the zoo.

The pink hairless twins, a male and female, were born a few hours apart. The first days of their lives are considered very precarious. They will be watched around the clock and bottle-fed to help the mother rest.

The giant pandas are still considered threatened. These are the second and third cubs for the mother.