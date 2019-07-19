Twin brothers plead guilty in Las Vegas to sexually exploiting 3 underage girls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Identical twin brothers pleaded guilty in Las Vegas on Friday to charges of sexually exploiting three underage girls, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The 34-year-old brothers also admitted conspiring to sexually exploit children, coercing and enticing minors, and several charges related to child pornography.

Justin and Joshua Fisher exploited three girls ranging from 11 to 15 years old, and now face an Oct. 16 hearing where they could be sentenced to life in prison.

While the brothers were in custody, they conspired with others in an attempt to destroy evidence, but a concerned citizen’s call the the FBI allowed authorities to recover the evidence before it was destroyed, the news release said.

Justin Fisher admitted to sexually exploiting two minor victims from 2015 to late 2016. He lied to a 14-year-old girl about his age and convinced her to take nude photos of herself. He traveled to see her, had sex with her and produced pornographic images of their sexual encounters.

He admitted traveling to see a 15-year-old girl, and producing bondage photos of her and sharing sexually explicit images of both girls with his twin brother.

Joshua Fisher pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl. The abuse of the girl began when she was 11 years old. He live chatted with her and instructed her to take nude photos of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and shared the photos with his brother.

The FBI, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Task Force cooperated in the investigation.

If you have information about Justin or Joshua Fisher, please contact the FBI or Metro. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.