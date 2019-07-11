Twenty One Pilots’ “Bandito Tour” coming to MGM Grand Garden Arena

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 20: Musician Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) — Twenty One Pilots have announced a new U.S. leg of their global headline “Banditø Tour” due to overwhelming demand.

The new Live Nation-produced tour, which follows this summer’s sold-out arena run, will make a Las Vegas stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30.

To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through July 14 at 10 p.m. PT at www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour.

Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public starting on July 16 at 10 a.m. through July 18 at 10 p.m.

Tickets ranging in price from $39.95 to $79.95 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the general public beginning July 19 at 10 a.m. PT at axs.com.

For complete details and ticket availability on Twenty One Pilots’ “BanditøTour,” visit www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour.