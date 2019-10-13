Turn your eyes to the sky! Don’t miss tonight’s full Hunter’s Moon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’ve been treated to meteor showers this month, and now we’re in for another celestial delight. A full Hunter’s Moon, the year’s smallest, will make for quite the sight in tonight’s night sky.

The moon will rise at 6:30 p.m. and set at 7:22 a.m. tomorrow morning, giving you plenty of time to grab a snapshot or two. You’ll even be able to catch a brief glimpse of a few planets just after sunset, according to Space.com. Venus and Mercury will set a 6:57 p.m. and 7:01 p.m. respectively. Jupiter and Saturn will also make appearances.

You may be wondering about the inspiration behind the Hunter’s Moon’s name. Most moons’ names are tied to a specific month, but the Hunter is one of two exceptions, says the Farmer’s Almanac. It is the first full moon to follow the Harvest Moon and can occur in either October or November. Its origins stem from the time of year when hunters would go out in preparation for winter. Tonight’s moon has also gone by other names in the past, including the Sanguine or Blood Moon, Travel Moon or Dying Grass Moon.

As if October couldn’t get any better, next week, another meteor shower will put on a show. The Orionids will reach their peak Oct. 21-22. The American Meteor Society reports it’s a medium-strength shower that produces 10-20 meteors at most.

Tonight promises to be crisp and clear, so set out a chair or two, grab your friends and enjoy the wonders of the evening sky.