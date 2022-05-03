LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Gusty winds up to 50+ mph this morning started decreasing later in the day. Highs cooled down to 80 after 87 on Monday and NOW we get ready for a rapid warm up to the warmest temps of the year so far in the mid to high 90s this week. However, another wind event and cool down expected for Mother’s Day Weekend as an approaching trough brings big weather changes.