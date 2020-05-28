Tuesday Morning to close over 200 stores, files for Chapter 11

NEW YORK (AP/KLAS) — Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and becomes the fifth major retailer in the U.S. to do so since the pandemic.

As part of the bankruptcy reorganization, the Dallas-based chain said Wednesday it plans to close approximately 230 of its 687 stores over the summer to focus on high-performing locations and will do so with a phased approach.

The Las Vegas area has four Tuesday Morning locations and according to the filed documents, the Southern Nevada locations do not appear on the first phase list of the 130 stores closing.

LOCATIONS IN LAS VEGAS- HENDERSON AREA

490 N Stephanie St #100, Henderson, NV 89014

10624 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052

8520 Del Webb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134

6650 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Tuesday Morning joins J.C. Penney, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for Chapter 11 since the pandemic that forced many stores selling non-essential goods to close resulting in evaporating sales.

For more information about store locations and the retailer’s financial and reorganization plan click here.