TSA: Air travel is at a 10-year low

(CNN) — The coronavirus has had a massive impact on the economy — and that includes air travel. According to the TSA, the number of people traveling by plane has hit a 10 year low.

TSA says its airport security checkpoints screened fewer than 125,000 people Thursday. The same day last year — saw 2 and half million people pass through. That’s a drop off of 95 percent. The figure includes both passengers and crew members.

In all of March, the TSA screened less than half of the passengers it did last year. According to industry association ‘Airlines for America,’ air carriers have cut capacity by roughly 56%.

The associate also said passenger counts are down about 92 percent and those numbers are dropping faster than airlines can cut capacity.