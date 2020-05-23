Trump, Pence to attend historic SpaceX launch in Florida next week

(CNN) — The President and Vice President plan on attending the historic SpaceX launch in Florida on Wednesday. President Trump wants to witness the launch of the first Americans into space in nearly a decade.
It is also the first time NASA astronauts have blasted off on a private spacecraft.
The SpaceX Dragon capsule is being launched by a Falcon 9 rocket, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The local congressman from Cape Canaveral calls the event a relaunch of Florida, America and the U.S. economy.
Two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will travel aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon.
They are bound for the International Space Station.
The launch is part of NASA’s longer term strategy of going back to the moon and then on to Mars.