Trump, Pence to attend historic SpaceX launch in Florida next week

In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A during a brief static fire test ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission, Friday, May 22, 2020, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

(CNN) — The President and Vice President plan on attending the historic SpaceX launch in Florida on Wednesday. President Trump wants to witness the launch of the first Americans into space in nearly a decade.

It is also the first time NASA astronauts have blasted off on a private spacecraft.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule is being launched by a Falcon 9 rocket, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The local congressman from Cape Canaveral calls the event a relaunch of Florida, America and the U.S. economy.

Two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will travel aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

In this August 2018 photo made available by SpaceX, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken familiarize themselves with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, the spacecraft that will transport them to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (SpaceX via AP)

They are bound for the International Space Station.

The launch is part of NASA’s longer term strategy of going back to the moon and then on to Mars.