Trump gleeful as Sweden frees rapper for 2 weeks

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prosecutors in Sweden are dropping the investigation of a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has ruled that American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects can be freed from detention until Aug. 14, when the verdict on their June 30 assault case will be announced.

President Donald Trump is cheering a Swedish court’s ruling that American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other American suspects can be freed from detention until Aug. 14, when the verdict on their assault case will be announced.

Trump had sought earlier to personally intervene on the rapper’s behalf, a move rebuffed by Sweden’s leader. On Friday Trump tweeted, “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused with two others of beating a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30.

Trump tweeted “A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden.” But it wasn’t immediately clear from the decision Friday by Stockholm District Court whether the suspects could leave the country.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in his closing comments that he was seeking a six-month sentence for the rapper, who himself had said earlier Friday that community service would be a proper punishment.