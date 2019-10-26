Trump administration suspending flights to 9 Cuban destinations

HAVANA, Cuba (CNN) — Flights to nine destinations in Cuba, not including Havana, will be suspended by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Trump Administration issued a notice on Friday suspending U.S. commercial flights from flying to Cuban destinations.

The U.S. government said too many Americans traveling to the country were visiting as tourists, which remains a banned activity. It is working to crack down on the number of American dollars flowing into the Cuban government.

The notice will take effect on Dec. 10.