Trump administration suspending flights to 9 Cuban destinations

News

by: Patrick Oppmann, CNN

Posted: / Updated:

HAVANA, Cuba (CNN) — Flights to nine destinations in Cuba, not including Havana, will be suspended by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Trump Administration issued a notice on Friday suspending U.S. commercial flights from flying to Cuban destinations.

The U.S. government said too many Americans traveling to the country were visiting as tourists, which remains a banned activity. It is working to crack down on the number of American dollars flowing into the Cuban government.

The notice will take effect on Dec. 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories