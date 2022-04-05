LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If it seems you can never get enough of those chilling true-crime stories, look no further than the third annual Crime Watch Dream Job now searching for a willing participant.

Magellan TV made the announcement on Tuesday, that it will select one true-crime fanatic to binge watch 24 hours of True Crime TV, all while being paid $100 an hour, equally to a total of $2400.

Along with watching tv, the candidates will be documenting their true-crime all-nighter on social media.

A required watching list is posted on the tv site.

The first 100 runner-up candidates will also be given prizes.

Applications are open now through April 18.

For more details on how to apply for the True Crime dream job, click HERE.