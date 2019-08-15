Truck tries to drive into group of Jewish protesters outside ICE detention center

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s attorney general says he’s investigating after a truck drove at a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center.

After the first ICE guard ran us over with his truck, the rest of them ran over & pepper-sprayed us. The police present just stood by and watched, doing nothing.



We are #JewsAgainstICE, immigrants, and allies. #NeverAgainMeans doing what it takes to #ShutDownICE. We'll be back. pic.twitter.com/56hF2sDfFA — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action says at least two people were injured Wednesday night outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls. The facility is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Oh my god. An ICE Detention Center guard just drove their truck straight through a line of us sitting peacefully to block the parking lot. There don’t appear to be major injuries, still assessing the situation, police are moving in *on us* now 😢



LIVE: https://t.co/ArMwLw2e87 pic.twitter.com/qUJXIP4xwa — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

A video posted by the group on social media shows a black pickup protesters say was operated by a corrections officer driving up to an entrance blocked by demonstrators. The vehicle stops before again moving forward.

Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha says in a statement that it was unfortunate and that his office is gathering facts.

A message was left seeking comment from Wyatt officials.