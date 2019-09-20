Tropical Storm Imelda drops 40 inches of rain, causing massive flooding in Houston area

HOUSTON, Tex. (KLAS) — Floodwaters shut down major roads throughout southeastern Texas on Thursday. Residents in the surrounding areas compared the rain to the deluge that washed over the city with Hurricane Harvey.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda, which made landfall about 65 miles southeast of the city Tuesday, has dropped 40 inches of rain in the greater Houston area, including more than 25 inches over a 12-hour period.

Many resident were forced to abandon their cars on flooded highways.