Tribute for 1 October victim and hero Erick Silva

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Community leaders, family and friends gathered Friday at the East las Vegas Community Center to honor the life of Erick Silva, the security guard who was killed while trying to help others escape a mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival concert grounds on Oct. 1, 2017.

#LIVE #1OCTOBER #TRIBUTE for Erick Silva, victim and hero; Silva was a security guard working Route 91 and died trying to save other people in the crowd after gunfire broke. Posted by 8 News Now on Friday, October 11, 2019

Silva was one of the security guards on duty the night of the shooting; he was stationed near the front of the stage of the concert when the gunfire broke out. He immediately helped people in the crowd escape and tried to get them over a barricade when he was shot and killed.

Erick Silva grew up in Southern Nevada and graduated from Las Vegas High School and once aspired to become a police officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.