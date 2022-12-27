LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Problems at Southwest Airlines continue to snowball with thousands of flights grounded meaning it could take days until travelers get home.

On Monday there were 360 flights canceled, as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday it is close to 250.

A vast majority of these cancellations are coming from Harry Reid International Airport’s biggest carrier, Southwest Airlines.

A Southwest representative said there are thousands of unclaimed bags at Harry Reid International Airport.

“I don’t know when I’m going to get home,” Karen Whitelaw said.

Whitelaw is one of thousands who cannot get through to Southwest. National flight problems led her to try rebooking her New York flight for later next week. However, she has to do it in person because when she tried canceling her original flight remotely she was not able to.

Long lines at Harry Reid International Airport (Credit: KLAS)

“I’m sure the site crashed. I tried through the app, then I tried online, then I asked my daughters who are more tech-savvy to help and they couldn’t do it,” Whitelaw said.

Ernest Jones was trying to get his 9-year-old son back to his mom in Texas.

“They’re not even offering to see if there can switch themselves, They’re not even looking,” Jones said.

Although his flight is not canceled, the increased rebookings and seemingly unreliable staffing mean there is no room for unaccompanied minors.

“I really want to get home,” 9-year-old Christan Hines said.

“You got to try to make it work someway, somehow, or get his mom to fly here and buy another ticker with a different airline. So that’s two tickets,” Jones said. “That’s about another $800 probably at this time last minute.”

Even if flyers make it through, their luggage might not. A Southwest representative said there are 3,000 unclaimed bags sitting on the property.

Thousands of unclaimed bags at Harry Reid International Airport (Credit: KLAS)

“Most of us are going to file a claim,” Dana Stren, whose luggage has been missing for four days said. “I had to go out and buy clothes, toiletries, I have prescriptions. Just think about the things that we travel with every day.”

The Southwest representative said they are offering flight vouchers and accommodations where they can. However, travelers said that is not enough considering the days of work and vacations they have already lost.

Southwest’s CEO said two-thirds of its normal scheduled flights have been canceled nationwide through tomorrow.

Have you been left stranded because of flight delays and cancellations? We want to hear from you about your experience so far. Email us at: KLASweb@8newsnow.com. (Don’t forget to include your contact information). We will conduct interviews via zoom and/or a recorded phone call.