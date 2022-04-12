LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Time is running out for the government’s transportation mask mandate unless it’s extended.

The rule is set to expire Monday, but regulators haven’t figured out what to do. Some travelers say its time for the government to step back and let them decide whether to cover their faces.

While most Americans are in favor of keeping the rule in place, some members of the airline industry want to see the mandate gone.

President of US travel association Roger Dow and three others wrote a letter to the White House, pushing to end the mandate, but nothing will happen until the CDC makes a move.