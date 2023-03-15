MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in Mohave County in Arizona, according to CBS affiliate Arizona’s Family KTVK-TV/KPHO-TV.

It took place on Wednesday evening near the Arizona/Nevada border, along Interstate 40 in the town of Topock near Needles, California.

The location of the incident is about 160 miles south of Las Vegas.

Though the train was carrying toxic chemicals, no spills were reported, according to the CBS affiliate.

The National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF Railway are responding to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.