Trailer released for Mr. Rogers movie starring Tom Hanks

“It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood” was the song sung by the late Fred Rogers at the beginning of all his television shows. It is also the name of the movie starring actor Tom Hanks which will be released in November.

The first trailer for the movie was just released.

“Mister Rogers Neighborhood” aired for 31 seasons before coming to an end in 2001. Generations of children watched the show and were soothed by the soft-spoken Rogers as he helped them navigate through the world.

Rogers died in 2003.