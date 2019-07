Regional Transportation Commission FASTcam video heading from Las Vegas to California at 9:30am Sunday, July 7, 2019 https://www.8newsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2019/07/I-15-crowded-070719.mp4

Drivers heading back to southern California from Las Vegas were facing a long, slow trip Sunday morning.

Regional Transportation Cameras showed crowded conditions on southbound I-15 from the Sloan area (just south of Las Vegas) all the way toward Primm at the state line.

Tweet from @RTCSNV at 9:13am Sunday, July 7, 2019

The RTC tweeted that back-ups were already 10 miles long at 9:13am.

