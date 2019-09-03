TRAFFIC ALERT: Summerlin Parkway nighttime full closure Sept. 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have announced road closures on Summerlin Parkway for Thursday and Friday morning hours.

Summerlin Parkway will be closed between Rampart Boulevard and Buffalo Drive in both directions and motorists are encouraged to avoid this section of the parkway as crews prepare to pour concrete on the pedestrian bridge.

The closure begins at 9pm on Thursday, Sept. 5 and will reopen Friday, Sept. 6 at 5am.

Traffic will be detoured westbound starting at Buffalo Drive and routed back to Summerlin Parkway at Rampart Boulevard. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Rampart Boulevard and routed back to Summerlin Parkway at Buffalo Drive.

To avoid the closure traffic, motorists are encouraged to take Rampart Boulevard to Alta Drive or Vegas Drive to Buffalo Drive.

The bridge is currently under construction on both sides of Summerlin Parkway at Cimarron Road and Kellog Zaher Sports Complex.



