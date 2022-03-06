A trailer carrying thousands of dollars worth of musical equipment belonging to a Grammy-award-winning Louisiana musician was stolen from the parking lot of Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall.

Musician Terrance Simien from Louisiana was performing in Las Vegas the last week of February when overnight all his equipment was stolen.

It happened while the musician and his bandmates were sleeping, but security footage from the casino shows a U-Haul truck towing their trailer away in the middle of the night.

Unfortunately, though, the U-Hauls license plate and identify of the people involved couldn’t be made out.

From guitars to keyboards, to accordions to CDs and merchandise, $35,000 worth of equipment was stolen, a first for Simien and his bandmates.

Terrance Simien told 8 News Now:

“I’ve been a touring musician since 1985. Almost 40 years, we’ve been out on the road and putting our music out all over the world and nothing like this has ever happened to us. We love Vegas and the people of Vegas, and we don’t blame them for this, but this was a shock to wake up one morning and all that we had to make our living with was gone.”

The group is known as Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience. They had to cancel the rest of their tour due to not having any equipment to play with.

As of now, Terrance has filed a police report and the hope is that their trailer will be found with the equipment.

To donate to the band’s Gofundme, visit Fundraiser for Terrance Simien by Cynthia Simien : We’ll get by with a little help from our friends. (gofundme.com)