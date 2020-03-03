Tornado strikes downtown Nashville; major damage reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KLAS) — A tornado struck downtown Nashville just before 1 a.m. local time, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. CBS affiliate WTVF reporter Chris Conte Tweeted several pictures of the devastation.

Conte says several people are wandering the streets as their homes have been destroyed or damaged.

There are no reports of injuries or fatalities at this time.

Nashville has taken a direct hit from a tornado. Downtown is devastated @nc5 pic.twitter.com/g1LB6nwyqw — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) March 3, 2020

More damage from the tornado that just hit Nashville @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ExHqN1wcbO — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) March 3, 2020

Some of the worst damage has been reported in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood.

The National Weather Service Nashville first reported the tornado northwest of Downtown Nashville around 12:40 a.m. ET.

Confirmed tornado northwest of Downtown Nashville. TAKE COVER NOW IF YOU ARE IN DAVIDSON, WILSON, OR SUMNER COUNTIES! — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 3, 2020

According to NWS, the tornado was on the ground for nearly 45 minutes, moving through several Tennessee counties.

Tornado still confirmed on the ground near Hermitage. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS TORNADO! TAKE COVER NOW IN WILSON COUNTY!!! — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 3, 2020

Mount Juliet, TAKE COVER NOW!!! — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 3, 2020

Lebanon. You are next. You should be in a safe place NOW!!! THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS STORM!!! — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 3, 2020

Heads up Smith County. Tornado moving into western Smith County at this time. TAKE COVER NOW! THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS STORM!!! — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 3, 2020

Dangerous storms continue to impact the area, with several tornado warnings in effect for multiple counties.