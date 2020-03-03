Tornado strikes downtown Nashville; major damage reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KLAS) — A tornado struck downtown Nashville just before 1 a.m. local time, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. CBS affiliate WTVF reporter Chris Conte Tweeted several pictures of the devastation.
Conte says several people are wandering the streets as their homes have been destroyed or damaged.
There are no reports of injuries or fatalities at this time.
Some of the worst damage has been reported in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood.
The National Weather Service Nashville first reported the tornado northwest of Downtown Nashville around 12:40 a.m. ET.
According to NWS, the tornado was on the ground for nearly 45 minutes, moving through several Tennessee counties.
Dangerous storms continue to impact the area, with several tornado warnings in effect for multiple counties.