Need some inspiration to find the perfect Halloween costume? The National Retail Federation surveyed consumers to find out what they plan to dress up as, here is a look at some of the most popular ideas.

A witch remains the favorite for women while men seem to like being Jon Snow from “Game of Thrones.” When it comes to kids, it’s all about princesses and superheros.

Americans will spend around $3.2 billion this year dressing up for Halloween.